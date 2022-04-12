Sprecher Brewery announces 414 Root Beer labels for Milwaukee Day

MILWAUKEE — Sprecher Brewery is offering limited edition 414 Root Beer labels in honor of Milwaukee Day.

Sprecher officials say the design pays homage to the original Walker's Point location, which included an iconic smokestack with the Sprecher crest.

The root beer bottles with custom labels can be purchased HERE and in the Sprecher Brewery gift shop.

Sprecher is also offering $4.14 pricing for all brewery tours to celebrate 4/14 Day on Thursday. Tours can be booked online HERE. Tours are normally $12 for adults and $5 for minors under 21.

Sprecher Brewery is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale. It is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

