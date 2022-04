GLENDALE, Wisc. — Sprecher Brewery will offer a $4.14 pricing for all brewery tours on April 14 to celebrate 4/14 Day.

Sprecher's tours offer craft beer, as well as unlimited samplings of root beer and craft sodas.

Tours are normally $12 for adults and $5 for minors under 21.

Tours for the price of $4.14 can be booked online by clicking here.

Sprecher Brewery is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale. It is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

