South Milwaukee teacher placed on administrative leave following 'incident' with student

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an "incident" with a student, the school district confirmed.

Specific details as to what happened between the student and teacher were not disclosed. However, in a press release, the school district said the interactions are "extremely serious."

TMJ4 News reached out to the school district after seeing social media posts about a fight between and student and a teacher.

The School District of South Milwaukee said it's following all internal protocols and working with the police department to address the situation.

In a statement, the district said in part, "the safety of our students and staff is the top priority for the School District of South Milwaukee. Our counselors and other staff members are available to any students who want to talk to an adult or who are upset by the news of the incident."

The district said no further information will be disclosed in an effort to "maintain the integrity of the investigation" and discover the circumstances that led to the incident.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the South Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

