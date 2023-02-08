South Milwaukee School District taking safety precautions following threat

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — All buildings in the South Milwaukee School District are currently in the "secure" condition after a threat was made.

According to the school district, someone called a police department outside of Milwaukee County with a threat toward South Milwaukee High School.

The South Milwaukee Police Department notified the school district of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, the school moved all buildings into "secure."

Under this condition, all students are allowed to go about their normal day and travel from class to class, but they are not allowed outside. The schools also do not accept visitors during "secure" instances.

South Milwaukee School District said it plans to keep all buildings in the "secure" condition until dismissal this afternoon, and the police department is increasing its patrols throughout the day.

The district asked that no one approach any buildings until the end of the day.

According to South Milwaukee schools, "a 'secure' may be called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. This may be due to a criminal event happening in the community or a dangerous animal or unauthorized person outside the school building."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip