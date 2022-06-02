South Beloit deputy fire chief to serve as Beloit fire chief under new intergovernmental agreement

BELOIT — The Beloit Fire Department will provide fire chief services to the South Beloit community, effective June 1.

The city council in both Beloit and South Beloit approved an intergovernmental agreement that allows for the deputy chief from Beloit to serve as chief, part-time, in South Beloit.

The agreement allows for the two communities to partner together in a "fiscally responsible manner" while continuing to provide high-level service to both communities.

According to a news release from the cities, the Beloit and South Beloit fire departments will still function as two separate entities. However, they will be able to operate without jurisdictional boundaries.

“The City of Beloit Fire Department wants to be a good neighbor and partner to South Beloit,” Beloit Fire Chief Dan Pease said. “Our leaders strive to maintain a level of fire and EMS services that best serve both communities.”

Now, emergency personnel closest to an incident can respond instead of having to call first responders from the city in which you reside.

“Over the last several months, I have received personal phone calls from multiple agencies offering to help in any way, in fact, Fire Chief Shoevlin from Harlem Roscoe Fire offered to send a Chief to any fire in South Beloit until we were back on our feet,” said South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes. “There is an abundance of small-town pride around our fire department and to witness our entire community come together in hopes to raise the tide for us all, is the epitome of what fire service is this day in age.

The intergovernmental agreement will expire on November 28 of this year but can be renewed for another 180 days.

Deputy Chief Jason J. Griffin will serve as chief in South Beloit effective immediately.

“Having served the stateline area my entire career, I am looking forward to leading the South Beloit Fire Department,” Griffin said. “It’s especially gratifying knowing that I will be mentoring the future leaders in the fire service.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip