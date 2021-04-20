'Something has to stop': Family, friends grieve victims of Kenosha Co. bar shooting during vigil

Inseparable, that’s how family and friends describe the three victims that were killed in Sunday morning’s shooting at Somers House Tavern on Sheridan Road in Kenosha County.

Dozens of people gathered to remember the young men at a park in Kenosha Monday night. The Sheriff’s office identified the victims today as 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, 24-year-old Cedric Gaston, and 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson.

Gaston and Stevenson were especially close, friends since they were kids.

“You couldn’t separate our boys and that’s the crazy part. We couldn’t separate them in life, and now, look, we can’t separate them in death,” said family friend Porche Bennett.

Cedric’s brother Cartier remembered his brother as his best friend.

“All the memories I’ve got with my brother, I will never forget about all of this stuff. He was my best friend, my everything, my better half, my twin,” said Cartier.

Atkeem Stevenson’s sister Courtney says her brother was a funny and genuine guy that was taken too soon. She asked the community to take a serious pause and come together to heal.

“Something has to stop. How many people going to get broken, how many families you going to break, hearts you are going to break. People got to wake up,” said Courtney.

Family members say Cedric, Atkeem and Kevin frequented Somers House but say they don’t believe any of the men knew the suspect arrested in their deaths before that night.

24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson was arrested Sunday by authorities. He is being held on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors will likely add additional charges in the coming days. Three other people were injured in the shooting, but are expected to survive.

