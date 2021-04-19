Victims of deadly Somers bar shooting identified, suspect charged

VILLAGE OF SOMERS — The victims killed in a late-night shooting at a Somers bar have been identified.

The victims were identified by family as Cedric Gaston, Kevin Donaldson, and Akteen Stevenson.

Family Kevin Donaldson

A man is in custody and charged in connection to a shooting at the Somers House bar.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Law enforcement officials said the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation at the bar. Sheriff David Beth said it's believed that all the victims knew each other.

Family Cedric Gaston

The unidentified suspect is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip