Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victims of deadly Somers bar shooting identified, suspect charged

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
Somers house shooting
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 12:02:28-04

VILLAGE OF SOMERS — The victims killed in a late-night shooting at a Somers bar have been identified.

The victims were identified by family as Cedric Gaston, Kevin Donaldson, and Akteen Stevenson.

thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
Kevin Donaldson

A man is in custody and charged in connection to a shooting at the Somers House bar.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Law enforcement officials said the shooting happened after some sort of confrontation at the bar. Sheriff David Beth said it's believed that all the victims knew each other.

thumbnail_Image.jpg
Cedric Gaston

The unidentified suspect is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku