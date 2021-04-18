Kenosha Co. Sheriff: Three killed, two injured in shooting overnight

VILLAGE OF SOMERS -- Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirms to TMJ4 News, 'multiple people are dead' and others are injured after a shooting at The Somers House Taven around 12:42 a.m.

In a press release sent out, the Sheriff's Office confirms that three people are dead and at least two others sustained serious injuries.

Sheriff Beth says the suspect is still at large. He is described as tall man, over 6' tall, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Calls into dispatch first came in at about 12:42 a.m. according to Sheriff Beth.

Emergency push notifications were sent to residents cell phones who were nearby the deadly scene. It read, 'There is an active criminal investigation in the area of Sheridan Road and 15th Place. The suspect is still at large. Please report any suspicious activity to 911.'

