MILWAUKEE — Another lawsuit has been filed against a Milwaukee wedding venue company that's been canceling on couples for weeks now.

"Nothing's happening to them and at what point is it going to become criminal or they're held liable," Calli Brauer said.

Related Content: Milwaukee couple contacts TMJ4 after reserved wedding venue falls through

It's the reaction of one bride to be, after she found out her former wedding venue company, Black Swan Enterprises, was getting sued again.

TMJ4 first introduced the public to Calli Brauer and her fianceé Trevor Rezash in March, when they reached out after seeing TMJ4's original story on Black Swan.

"What have these people gotten away with, for however many years," Brauer said.

It's a question couples are asking after they found out their wedding venues rented by Black Swan fell through.

Related Content: More couples impacted by Black Swan Enterprises, other wedding vendors step up

"It just feels like we were completely lied to, I mean, and taken advantage of, especially with everything else going on," Brauer said on March 21.

Watch: Couples react to new lawsuit filed against Black Swan Enterprises

'So disappointing': couples react to new lawsuit filed against Black Swan Enterprises

Not only did they have to find a new wedding venue, but Rezash is also undergoing chemotherapy and has been in the hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer in August 2024.

In March, Black Swan promised they would refund Brauer and Rezash's near $5,000 deposit.

"Since then, we've just been waiting. I've been under the impression this whole time that we're not gonna get it back," Brauer said Thursday.

"Now knowing that another one of their supposed venues is suing them for over $230,000, how do you feel about that," TMJ4 Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"It's so aggravating and so disappointing," Brauer responded.

309 Renaissance LLC filed a lawsuit against Black Swan Wednesday.

It claims Black Swan rented space at their 309 N Water Street location in the third ward, rent that allegedly went unpaid according to the suit, that says Black Swan owes more than $238,000 in unpaid rent and other damages.

"I'm shocked that yeah, it's gone that far, but at the same time, nothing will surprise me about these people," Brauer said.

Other couples TMJ4 is in touch with said they too haven't gotten their refund back.

TMJ4 reached out to Stephen Shepherd, Black Swan's director of operations, Wednesday and Thursday, but never heard back.

"It's selfish, it's just wrong. They should be held accountable for it on many levels," Brauer added.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error