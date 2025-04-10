Milwaukee property owner sues Black Swan for over $238,000 in unpaid rent, costs

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee property owner has filed a lawsuit against a wedding venue that it says owes more than $238,000 for unpaid rent, storage and other costs.

Black Swan Enterprises, LLC recently faced backlash from many couples claiming they are still waiting on refunds after their reservations fell through. Black Swan told couples they could no longer use the facility because the property owners wouldn't provide "tenant improvement funds."

Now, the property owner, DOC-309 Renaissance, LLC., headquartered in Denver, Colo., is taking Black Swan to court.

According to the lawsuit, Black Swan had rented the property at 309 N. Water Street since August 2016. As part of the lease, Black Swan agreed to pay Renaissance certain taxes associated with the property, utilities and operating costs. Black Swan also agreed to repair and maintain the facility.

The lawsuit claims Black Swan owes rent for part of 2023 through January 2025, in addition to storage fees and maintenance and repair costs.

