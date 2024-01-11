'Snow Emergency' declared for Friday

MILWAUKEE — A snow emergency has been declared for Friday, Jan. 12.

According to a press release from Milwaukee County Executive, Milwaukee is expected to see snow accumulation and high winds that will cause hazardous driving conditions throughout the region.

These conditions are expected to begin around 6:00am (CT) Friday and last into Saturday morning.

All non-essential departments will be closed for the safety of County employees and the public. The following county facilities will be closed Friday.

- Milwaukee County Courthouse

- Vel Phillips Detention Center

- The Marcia P. Coggs Building (with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams).

Certain departments, and in some cases certain positions, are defined as being essential to performing duties during the snow emergency, and therefore those employees in those departments will resume work as usual.

Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 211 for information on the closest warming center that is open to them and help accessing a shelter through a coordinated intake process.

