Small plane crashes near 103rd and Courtland in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A small plane crashed into a yard of a home in Wauwatosa Thursday afternoon, area authorities confirm.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department reported the plane crashed at 103rd and Courtland.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. No word on the status of the pilot. Authorities are set to hold a news conference soon.

WATCH: This is the plane that crashed into the yard

Small plane crashes near 103rd and Courtland

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials tell us they are aware of a small private plane that made an "off airport landing" in that area. They add that nearby Timmerman Airport at Appleton and 91st closed to arriving and departing aircraft. But the small airport has since reopened following an inspection of the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the crashed small plane is a Cessna 152 registered to Spring Green Aviation East in Oconomowoc. That is a flight school company.

WATCH: Video from the scene of the crash

Small plane crashes near 103rd and Courtland

Wauwatosa police tweeted that residents should avoid the area as emergency crews secure and investigate the scene. North 103 Street is closed between West Glendale Avenue and West Hampton Avenue, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip