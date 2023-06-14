Small plane crash reported in Watertown, Wisconsin

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Watertown Police Department confirmed to TMJ4 News it is responding to reports of a small plane crash Wednesday morning.

Details regarding the crash have not been released. The incident happened in or near Brandt Quirk Park, near Carriage Hill Drive. That area is currently closed off.

TMJ4 News has a crew responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Mary Bellows / Facebook Smoke from the small plane crash in Watertown.

TMJ4 Scene of the reported small plane crash in Dodge/Jefferson counties.

