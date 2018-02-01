Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser to be sentenced, faces up to 40 years
Geyser may join Weier in a mental institution
Tess Klein
4:33 AM, Feb 1, 2018
Morgan Geyser may be sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 40 years in a mental institution nearly four years after she and Anissa Weier took their classmate into the woods and stabbed her 19 times to impress the fictional horror character Slender Man.
The Waukesha teen agreed to a plea deal last year so that the victim, Payton Leutner, would not have to testify and relive the incident in court.
Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution. She will be eligible to be released when she turns 18 in 2020 depending on whether or not doctors confirm that she will not be a harm to herself or society.
Weier will remain under supervision until age 37.
In May 2014, Geyser and Weier lured Leutner to a Waukesha park by telling her they were going to play hide and seek.