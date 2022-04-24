Six people injured in separate Milwaukee shootings overnight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department had a busy night in Milwaukee Saturday. They responded to six non-fatal shootings and two homicides all within a less than 12-hour window.

Milwaukee police said the series of non-deadly shootings began at 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of N. 29th Street. A 43-year-old man was shot and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for suspects in connection to this incident.

The second shooting happened in the 4800 block of N. 50th Street around 5:18 p.m. A 28-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating and looking for suspects.

TWO HOMICIDES SATURDAY NIGHT:



The third non-deadly shooting was in the 3600 block of N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue around 8:59 p.m. A 33-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they are still investigating this incident and are seeking unknown suspects.

Around 9:24 p.m., police responded to a fourth non-fatal shooting in the 7900 block of W. Medford Avenue. Another 33-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital where is expected to survive. Police are seeking suspects and said the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of W. Orchard STreet for a fifth non-deadly shooting. A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said this incident was also robbery-related, the police are seeking unknown suspects.

The final non-fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Martin Luther King Drive. A 23-year-old went to the hospital after he was shot. He is expected to survive. Police said they are looking for suspects and investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.

