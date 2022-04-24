Watch
One man killed during violent night in Milwaukee

One man was killed Saturday night on Milwaukee's Burleigh Street.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 08:28:36-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. Burleigh Street. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene following life-saving measures.

Now, police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting and said they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information in regard to this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

The 23-year-old was one of two people killed Saturday in Milwaukee, and six others were injured in separate shootings.

