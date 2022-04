MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Lisbon Avenue around 6:12 p.m. Police said they don't know yet what led to the shooting but a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said they have a suspect in custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

