Sisters accused of shooting worker at George Webb restaurant head to court

MILWAUKEE — The two women charged in the shooting of an employee at a George Webb restaurant in Wauwatosa in January head to court Monday, after an argument over service led to an employee being shot in the face.

Monday's hearing for Bryanna J. Johnson and Breanta Justice Johnson is for an order to show cause because the public defender's office still hasn't appointed a lawyer to either of them. Both women are both charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Back in January, investigators say four women were sitting at a table in the restaurant when they began arguing with the victim because their food wasn't being served fast enough. According to the criminal complaint, after the women were asked to leave, they came back and one of them punched the victim in the face, while a second pulled out a gun and fired her gun at him, with the bullet hitting him in the face while he was on the ground. The victim was also allegedly pistol whipped and stomped on. Prosecutors were able to use surveillance footage to identify Bryanna and Breanta Jackson.

The victim is recovering from his injuries, with more than $70,000 raised for him through a GoFundMe. If convicted, the Jackson sisters could each face up to 60 years behind bars.

