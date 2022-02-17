Milwaukee George Webb worker speaks out after surviving being shot by customers

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — He was shot on the job, and today, he is miraculously recovering.

Wauwatosa Police said Anthony Rodriguez was nearly killed by upset customers while working at a George Webb restaurant in January. Court records say he was attacked by one woman and then shot by her twin sister after telling them to leave.

"I feel lucky. It's incredible where I'm at,” he said. “Just to be able to walk and speak."

Those listening closely can hear the rasp of Rodriguez' voice. It's because a bullet is lodged near his throat.

"The bullet went through my upper lip. Then it knocked out the right side of my teeth,” he said. “I can tell you it started because they were missing a burger from their order and everything just kind of escalated from there."

Court records note Rodriguez was the only server on duty last month when he asked four customers to leave the George Webb restaurant on 122th and North.

Eventually, things escalated to yelling then fighting, according to a criminal complaint.

Two women in the group, twins, Bryanna and Breanta Johnson, attacked and shot Rodriguez in the face during the confrontation.

"Just being able to get out of the hospital, I feel very fortunate. Very blessed,” Rodriguez said.

As he recovers, he said he is lucky to be here.

"Just being reminded that I was going to be taken away from my son, and from the rest of my family. It's heartbreaking. No one wants to be taken away from their family. I'm sure, they don't want to be taken away from theirs,” he said.

He hopes people find better ways to resolve issues without using guns.

"Just walk away. Just walk away,” Rodriguez said. "Taking a life, it can all be so easy."

Rodriguez continues to suffer from missing teeth and spinal injuries, but considers this a second chance.

He’s also thankful for outpouring of support on GoFundMe, where more than $40,000 was raised to help with medical bills.

