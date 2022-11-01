Sign up to be a Waukesha Christmas parade participant; deadline Nov. 15

Sign up now to be a participant in this year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade!

Registration is open until Nov. 15. The theme for the 59th annual Christmas parade is “Peace on Earth.” It’s set for Sunday, Dec. 4. TMJ4 is excited to be broadcasting and livestreaming the parade live that day for those who wish to watch from the comfort of their home.

Learn more and sign up by heading to the parade's website.

Meanwhile - the city of Waukesha says in order to have a successful and peaceful event, they will need the community's help with various tasks. This includes parade prepping, setting up, crowd management, holding banners, passing out candy, picking up trash, and more.

To find out how to sign up and view available slots, visit the Waukesha Christmas Parade website.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly previously shared staffing has always been an issue due to deer hunting season and the holiday. He said several people from public works to police and fire were out of town when tragedy struck last year. The changes come as Waukesha still tries to move past last year's parade attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others.

To enhance safety, the city purchased Modular Vehicle Barriers which are designed to help protect crowds from traffic.

"We do need more public works people to set them up and take them down," Reilly stated. "We didn't want to be stretched thin in any regards."

Beyond the new technology, city officials also changed the parade route, making it a closed perimeter-based route. New technology is available, and additional training is being done to ensure safety.

The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and TMJ4 News have partnered together and will broadcast this year’s Christmas Parade.

We understand that people in the community and performers from the parade may still be recovering in a variety of ways following the tragic events of the 2021 Christmas Parade. Hopefully, this year's parade and TMJ4's broadcast can help people heal and enjoy the joys of Christmas and Waukesha's parade once again.

A portion of proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations. Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. More details on this year’s parade and a list of other sponsors that have joined with us can be found on www.waukeshaworks.com.

