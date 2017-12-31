Shorewood proposes reducing Lake Drive to 2 lanes

SHOREWOOD -- The Shorewood Village Board approved funding to reduce the amount of lanes and add a bike lane in 2018.

A meeting is being held at the Village Center on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 pm, and residents are encouraged to come provide feedback.

The reduction would begin north of Capitol Drive. It would include resurfacing of the roads immediately and long term permanent reconstruction would be necessary.

The Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Committee (PBSC) says that reducing the amount of lanes from 4 to 2 would promote safety for everyone, by encouraging drivers to slow down and providing a space for bicyclists.

Some changes that would be necessary in order to create a two lane road, like reducing parking cars at every T intersection by 3-4 cars on both sides of the street. Parking would also be prohibitted between 7 and 9 am.

If approved resurfacing the street and updating traffic flows will begin sometime between July and September, they will take about 2 to 3 weeks to complete. Since Lake Drive is considered a highway WisDOT would need to permanently reconstruct Lake Drive to meet state standards. As of now, those changes are scheduled for 2025.

The final decision will be made at the village board meeting on Jan. 22. The Village will send out individual letters to homeowners with 1 to 2 blocks of Lake Drive to inform residents of the Village Board decision.