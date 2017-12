MILWAUKEE - There are a number of family-friendly ways to spend the final weekend of 2017, you just have to know where to look.

At the Milwaukee Public Museum, this weekend marks your last chance to check out the Weapons: Beyond the Blade exhibit featuring 188 weapons from more than 50 countries around the world.

"This is the last weekend you'll be able to see some amazing pieces from our own collection," said Dawn Scher Thomae, the Curator of the museum's Anthropology Collection.

The exhibit features costumed reenactors as part of its closing weekend.

Scher Thomae said people are often looking for family-friendly activities on long, holiday weekends like this one. Since the museum is all indoor, it's an appealing option during the winter.

Admission to the Museum is $21 for adults and $14 for kids. Milwaukee Public Museum members get in for free.

The weapons exhibit is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Families can finish out the evening on Sunday at the Mitchell Park Domes, where the annual New Year's Eve Family Celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event features music, a balloon drop, face painting, and even magic and fire dancing shows.

It's $10 to get in, and all the money raised goes right back into the Domes for maintenance and upkeep.

The New Year's Eve Celebration at the Domes typically draws about 1,500 people.

With bitterly cold temperatures on tap Sunday, organizers said they expect a large crowd.

"Fundraising is one element of this, but the other is just reminding people how special this facility is," said Sandy Folaron, the Horticultural Director at the Mitchell Park Domes.