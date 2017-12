NEW HAMPSHIRE -- It's so cold outside in New Hampshire that people decided to do a winter science experiment by throwing boiling water into the air.

Video from the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, New Hampshire shows that the boiling water freezes and turns into snow before it hits the ground. This is a result of the sub-zero temperatures (-31 at the time), along with the wind chill.

The New Hampshire temperatures are also cold enough to cause frostbite in only ten seconds!

See the full video below: