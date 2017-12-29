Wisconsin Badgers fans depart for the Orange Bowl in Miami

Badgers fans boarded flights to Miami Friday morning to cheer on Wisconsin in their first-ever Orange Bowl game.

Fans came decked out in Badgers gear to catch their flights.

"It's like 10 degrees here and 80 in Miami. We're definitely looking forward to the warm weather," said Julie Last.

The Last family shelled out more than $700 per person to get to the Orange Bowl, but the family considers this game a once in a lifetime experience. Both Julie and her husband went to Wisconsin, but their daughter Megan is a freshman at Miami.

"We're trying to figure out how to dress for the game. I have my Miami T-shirt on under my Wisconsin sweatshirt. I guess whoever wins, it will be good for our family and bad for our family," said Last.

"The plane tickets, the game ticket, the hotel. It all adds up," said Wisconsin fans

Sophie Battiola and Karen Koeble. The friends were headed to sunny Miami with two other fans Friday morning.

"We tried to do it the most cost effective way we could."

The group said they paid about $800 each to go.

The forecast is for a high of 79 degrees in Miami on Saturday. The high in Milwaukee is going to be 7 degrees.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.