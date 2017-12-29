Milwaukee Business Journal: SipMilwaukee launches new mobile coupon app for drink deals

Chloe Hurckes
12:42 PM, Dec 29, 2017
Chicago Tribune
Thanks to a new app from local startup SipMilwaukee, drink deals may soon be available for your favorite breweries in Milwaukee.

Founded by Tom Barthell and Mike Rooney, SipMilwaukee began as a video series promoting the city's alcohol and coffee scene. The videos highlighted some of Milwaukee's unique drink joints.

According to TODAY'S TMJ4 partner the Milwaukee Business Journal, the founders of SipMilwaukee are launching a mobile coupon app for drink deals. The app, SipAround, will launch on January 1. 

Though SipMilwaukee already had an impressive following, Barthell said, "We wanted to incentivize people to actually go visit all these cool places and try their drinks."

SipAround contains coupon bundles, or "SipTrails", which cost between $20 to $30. In return, you'll receive over $100 worth of drink deals. For months they developed software to make sure users are able to redeem the coupons easily without having to print. Barthell said the coupons are similar to Groupon. 

Barthell said the app will feature coupons to 15 breweries and 2 taphouses. To name a few, the app will have coupons for Sprecher, Lakefront, Black Husky, City Lights, and Good city. 

Check out siparound.com for more information!

