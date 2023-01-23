Shinedown playing Fiserv Forum on April 29

MILWAUKEE — Shinedown is playing a show at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 29, organizers announced Monday.
Public on-sale begins this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Click here for more info.
Read their announcement below:
MILWAUKEE (Jan. 23, 2023) – Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown has announced their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation and presented by 102.9 The Hog), with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, will come to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 29.
The Revolutions Live Tour will have the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life live from coast to coast. Public on-sale begins this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. CT at LiveNation.com. [livenation.com] Various presales will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. For all show and ticketing details, please visit www.shinedown.com. [shinedown.com]
This tour announcement follows last week’s release of the new music video for current rock single “Dead Don’t Die,” a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times, written by guitarist Zach Myers about front man Brent Smith. The cinematic video, filmed in London, was directed by Lewis Cater. PRESS HERE [youtube.com] to watch.
The Planet Zero [shinedown.lnk.to] album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and at #1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums Charts. Featuring searing and incisive tracks like "Dead Don’t Die" and #1 rock hit "Planet Zero" [youtube.com], as well as uplifting and unifying songs like the soaring pop-rock anthem and #1 rock hit "Daylight" [shinedown.lnk.to] and "A Symptom Of Being Human," [youtube.com] Planet Zero boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. The band's video for “Daylight,” set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song’s message – that you are never alone - had during Shinedown’s sold-out Planet Zero World Tour. PRESS HERE [youtube.com] to watch.
Additionally, Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for “Planet Zero.”