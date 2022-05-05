Sherman Park residents discuss property assessment increases in virtual meeting

MILWAUKEE — As the deadline for appeal approaches, many homeowners in Sherman Park remain baffled by their property assessment increases.

Sandra Wilson has lived in her home at 39th and Chambers since 1990. In 30 years, her house has never been as valuable to the City of Milwaukee as it is now.

"My property assessment went up $31,000," said Wilson.

Across the street, Wanda Austin says her assessment went up 50 percent.

"My assessment went from $60,200 to $91,500," Austin said.

Austin and Wilson are not alone. Property assessments are up more than 13 percent citywide. Districts 7 and 15, which make up portions of Sherman Park, have each gone up more than 30 percent.

"This house, it's like almost $100,000 now," Wilson said. "I'm going, where? This is not the suburbs."

The Sherman Park Community Association hosted a virtual meeting Wednesday night with Milwaukee Commissioner of Assessments Nicole Larsen.

"What our values are, are a reflection of what the market is doing," Larsen said. "And the goal is to have that assessed value be as close to what that market value is."

She said the city skipped assessments in 2021, so this year's valuations account for two years of growth.

Larsen is telling homeowners not to panic because an assessment increase doesn't necessarily mean higher taxes. The tax levy is set in the summer, and tax bills are sent out towards the end of the year.

"If your increase is at or below that 13.23 percent increase, you probably won't see a tax increase," Larsen said.

"I'm definitely worried. I know my taxes are going up, I'm a retired city employee," Wilson said.

"Having a steep tax increase like this, you start to wonder if people are going to be able to keep their houses," Austin said.

The deadline to appeal is May 16 at 4:45 p.m. You can call 414-286-6565.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip