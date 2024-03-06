Sherman Park neighbors react to nearly a dozen crashes since Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Reckless driving is plaguing our community yet again. Tuesday afternoon, a car ran a red light at Sherman Boulevard and Villard. That crash injured an 11-year-old and killed a 55-year-old.

It's a video that's hard to watch. Mangled cars in the middle of a busy intersection, after once again, a reckless driver ignored a red light.

"It's ridiculous. Just slow down," Lashawnda said.

Lashawnda lives near Sherman Blvd. She said she sees the careless driving first hand.

"They're not stopping, they're not yielding, they don't have plates, they just speeding. They don't care who they hurt or if they hurt themselves," Lashawnda continued.

Reckless driving is also taking a toll on business owners.

"Our customers cross these streets on a daily basis with groceries in their hands, and most of our customers come through our door with children," Maurice Wince explained.

Wince is the owner of the Sherman Park Grocery Store at Sherman and Fond Du Lac. It's the only option for fresh and affordable groceries in the neighborhood.

A majority of his customers come on foot.

"Safe driving is extremely important, not just to them to get here safely, as well as to get home safely," Wince added.

Since January 1st, 11 accidents have happened along Sherman Blvd. One resulting in injuries and one that was fatal.

Last month, the city released plans for possible fixes along Sherman to curb reckless driving. However, these neighbors want immediate change.

"We're dealing with fatalities and we're dealing with reckless driving now, so I think right now is extremely important," Wince said.

