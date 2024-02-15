Milwaukee DPW seeking input on proposed changes to Sherman Blvd.

MILWAUKEE — Protected bike lanes, fewer lanes for traffic, and enhanced transit are all ideas being proposed as the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) propose changes to parts of Sherman Blvd.

The North Sherman Blvd Project would re-design Sherman Blvd. between North Avenue and Capitol Drive.

TMJ4 News spoke with Emma Berg about four renderings, released by project leaders. Berg is a neighbor who lives near Sherman Park.

"The first thing that stands out to me is the protected bike lanes on this one," said Berg. "That is what I’d need to feel safe biking on any version of Sherman Blvd."

David Tapia is the Major Projects Manager for Milwaukee's DPW and says he's seeking community feedback. He's been hearing from neighbors for a more community-friendly and neighborhood-safe design.

"The roadway is going to accommodate the traffic," said Tapia. "Now, it's what else can we do it? And it's going to be a safer bike facility, likely it should be up at sidewalk level buffered away from moving vehicles, we want to improve the transit stops, we work with our partners at MCTS and have enhanced transit locations and stops and then look at what we can do with the intersections. You know, protected intersections, like we have at 6th and Walnut."

Engineers and neighbors hope the proposed changes can help cut reckless driving in an area that is no stranger to dangerous, and sometimes deadly crashes.

"If it works that’s not the Band-Aid approach. We’re fixing the problem at the root. Were preventing people from making the bad decision, not just punishing them for it. So I’m happy that we're starting there," said Berg.

If you'd like to provide feedback to project leaders, click HERE.

If all goes as planned, construction is set to begin in 2026, Tapia said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip