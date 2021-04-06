Watch
Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead in cell at Milwaukee County Jail

Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 05, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old inmate at Milwaukee County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead Monday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office says.

The man was booked into custody on Feb. 16. Corrections officers found him in his cell unresponsive during lunch service, just after 12 p.m., according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office in a statement.

There are no apparent signs of self-harm, the Office says. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department has been requested to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard protocol for the death of an inmate. The man's body was transferred to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will cooperate fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s
death. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," said Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas in the statement.

