Sheboygan residents asked to shelter in place near S. 9th St. and Humboldt Ave.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the city of Sheboygan to shelter in place if they're in the area of S. 9th Street and Humboldt Avenue. Officials on the scene say the threat has been contained to one home and there is no danger to the public at this time.

However, people are still being advised to avoid the area.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says there's an "ongoing Law Enforcement incident" going on in that area. TMJ4 producer Justin Valdez lives nearby and says investigators have two drones in the air. He says investigators are also using a bullhorn to try and coax someone out of the home. That person has not come out and Valdez says police are putting up a tape perimeter.

Valdez also spoke to a few neighbors who claim to have heard gunshots earlier in the day.

The post goes on to say that the Sheriff's Office and Sheboygan Police Department are working together on the incident.

Parents in the Sheboygan School District also received a call around 11:00 a.m. that Sheboygan South High School, Farnsworth Middle School and Wilson Elementary were placed on lockdown due to "an incident involving the Sheriff's Office."

Parents at each of those schools also received an email from Superintendent of Schools Seth Harvatine. It said the schools "were placed in soft lockdown to keep all students inside the building and restrict people from entering."

Harvatine went on to say the district is waiting for information from the Sheboygan Police Department and "will lift the soft lockdown when it is safe to do so."

Around 12:30 p.m. families were sent another note saying the soft lockdown had been lifted and that student dismissal would take place at the normal time. District leaders advised families to take alternate travel routes during pick-up in order to avoid the 2700 block of 9th Street. They've also suggested parents reach out to the school if they'd like to make alternative arrangements for students who walk to and from school.

