SHEBOYGAN — Two brothers got into a fight in Sheboygan, and the older brother stabbed his younger brother in the chest, according to Sheboygan Police.

On Tuesday, police responded to reports of a stabbing. According to official reports, a 16-year-old got into a fight with his 26-year-old brother. The younger brother was stabbed in the chest but does not have a life-threatening injury.

Police eventually found and arrested the older brother.

