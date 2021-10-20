3 dead, 2 critically injured in Kenosha shooting: Police

KENOSHA — Three people are dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

Kenosha police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of 40th Place.

One of the people in critical condition was brought to the hospital via Flight for Life, police said. The other was brought via ambulance.

Kenosha police said they believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police said they are not actively seeking any suspects and that officers were not involved in the shooting.

The identities of the victims will be released at a future date. The investigation into the incident continues, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We are not actively seeking any suspects. This was not a police involved shooting. Victims ages and identities are not being released at this time. A police presence remains on scene conducting investigative and evidence work. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) October 20, 2021

We are at 6th and 40th Place in Kenosha where police report a shooting has left 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.



They say not threat to community at this time, and they are not actively seeking any suspects. pic.twitter.com/ofjQ0cDnqR — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) October 20, 2021

