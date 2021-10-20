Watch
3 dead, 2 critically injured in Kenosha shooting: Police

TMJ4
Kenosha police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of 40th Place.
Posted at 12:42 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 02:09:04-04

KENOSHA — Three people are dead and two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Kenosha late Tuesday night.

Kenosha police said the shooting happened near the 600 block of 40th Place.

One of the people in critical condition was brought to the hospital via Flight for Life, police said. The other was brought via ambulance.

Kenosha police said they believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police said they are not actively seeking any suspects and that officers were not involved in the shooting.

The identities of the victims will be released at a future date. The investigation into the incident continues, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

