Shamrock Club to host Post Parade Party on St. Patrick's Day

MILWAUKEE — The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will be hosting its 50th annual Post-Parade Party on March 12, following the St. Patrick's Day parade.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center of Wisconsin.

According to the Shamrock Club, the party is the "most Irish thing to do in Milwaukee" and will feature four stages, four dance groups, an Irish comedian, five bands, and a dedicated children's area featuring leprechaun stories.

Entertainers at the event include the dance schools Glencastle Irish Dancers, Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Kinsella Irish Dancers, and the Caledonian Irish Dancers. Music performances will come from Radiation, athas, Blackthorn Folly, Atlantic Wave, and The O'Bradys.

Adak Burke will be the comedian at the event.

The Post Parade Party has been around since 1971 and is the largest St. Patrick's Day event in Milwaukee, according to the Shamrock Club.

Milwaukee's Post Parade Party will follow city COVID-19 guidelines.

Tickets for the event are $8 for anyone over 12 and $20 for a family of up to six. You can register for the event online here.

