Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns March 12 after two years

MILWAUKEE — After two years, the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12 at noon.

The parade begins at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue and ends at Water and Highland.

The parade was canceled two days before it was scheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed again in 2021 due to the city's public gathering restrictions at the time, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association said in a news release.

This will be the first parade in Milwaukee since the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are set to perform at the parade and will be honored along other victims of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

First responders will also be honored for their service throughout the pandemic, officials say.

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will also recognize their 2022 honorees: Irishman of the Year Pete Fleming, Irish Rose Maureen McGarry Konkol and Parade Marshalls former Alderman Bob Donovan and Kathy Donovan.

For further information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip