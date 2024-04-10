Severed leg investigation: What we've learned about 'person of interest' Maxwell Anderson

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4’s Megan Lee learned more about the person in custody in connection to a gruesome crime.

Maxwell Anderson has not been charged with a crime but is locked up on "probable cause" as law enforcement continues to investigate.

The 33-year-old Milwaukee man made his first appearance in Milwaukee County Court, on Tuesday, April 9th.

We know he was a student at Catholic Memorial High School in 2007. We got our hands on the yearbook. At the time he was a sophomore according to the yearbook.

Lee learned that many of his recent jobs were at bars and event spaces.

She confirmed through bar owners in the area that he worked at The Rave briefly. He also worked at Dukes on Water and Victors on Van Buren.

The Milwaukee bar community is very interconnected. Many tell Lee off-camera that they know Anderson. They say he could be found downtown at various bars.

Anderson is now the only known person of interest in the human leg discovery. However, this isn't his first run-in with the law.

Court records show Anderson has a history of disorderly conduct.

In a five-year span from 2014 to 2019, the Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to three separate counts of disorderly conduct. As well as criminal damage to property and intimidating a witness.

Most recently Anderson was found guilty of a second offense OWI.

Now he faces the investigation into the severed leg.

Prosecutors were in court Tuesday morning asking for an extension to hold Anderson longer without charges. This comes as investigators are waiting for test results.

A court commissioner granted a prosecution request to extend a probable cause hold on Anderson for 72 more hours.

Anderson's attorney Tony Cotton has declined to make a comment. He said if Anderson is formally charged, he may reconsider.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip