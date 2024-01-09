Several teenagers start driving education course sponsored by TMJ4’s 'Adopt a Driver' campaign

MILWAUKEE — Teens who take Driver's Education courses are safer drivers. But for many families, the cost of driving courses is out of reach.

The first class sponsored by TMJ4’s 'Adopt a Driver' campaign kicked off Monday evening. Seventeen teenagers can take the class free of charge because of the program.

“It is absolutely amazing. We cannot thank you guys enough just for providing a program that we can’t afford. So that we don’t have to break the bank to try to get them services and experiences that are extremely important to not just them but the city of Milwaukee” Kiarri McBroom, a dad of two driving students explained.

McBroom has two daughters taking the course. Generous viewers donated over $13,000 in the fall to make this a possibility for his family.

“If we’re going to have a safe community, we have to be able to invest in our children with programs like this” McBroom explained.

Another parent says the money donated makes this class more accessible for not only her son but other teens in the area.

“Driving school is very expensive, it could be I don’t exactly how much. You need all these hours of training, and it’s just outside of our realm of things that we can pay for right now with the holidays, sports, and everything else going on” Baisha Whitten of Milwaukee explained.

Her son is 15 years old. He is someone who is directly benefiting from the generous donations as well.

“I wanna learn the tricks to be safe and also just be a good driver overall, to hopefully make Milwaukee’s driving community safer” 15-year-old driving student, Addis Whitten explained.

According to the Urban League, students will complete a total of 30 hours of education through this course.

