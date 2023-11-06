Adopt a Driver raises money for more students to take driver education

For the past year, TMJ4 committed to Project: Drive Safer. We reported daily on the issue of reckless driving in Milwaukee and the search for solutions.

In our final month of the year-long series, we partnered with the Greater Milwaukee Urban League and asked the community to Adopt a Driver. The goal was to provide equitable access to driver education after repeatedly hearing that it’s too expensive.

High school students in Wisconsin told TMJ4 that cost and accessibility were barriers for them. One recent high school graduate told us the Milwaukee driver’s system is “kind of hard” for those who don’t have easy access or if you’re not a Milwaukee Public Schools student.

Over the summer, the Greater Milwaukee Urban League expanded its classes to reach 15 – 17-year-olds.

“We are about solutions, we are about filling in the gap, so we expanded our driver’s permit to include our teens,” said Dr. Eve Hall, the President and CEO at Milwaukee Urban League.

During Project: Drive Safer, TMJ4 followed along and saw students benefit from this new class.

To help it continue, we asked our viewers to Adopt a Driver.

“Safe driving is for everybody. No one should be eliminated or excluded from taking a driving education class because of finances,” said Shirron Jude, Urban League’s Director of Programs.

After our month-long campaign, we’re proud to say we raised $13,408.50 This means there will be more classes for 15–17-year-olds and now 29 more students will be able to take advantage of it.

From all of us at TMJ4, we want to say thank you to everyone who donated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip