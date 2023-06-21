Several arrested after MCSO traffic stop involving seven children inside

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested several people Tuesday night after deputies conducted a traffic stop with seven children inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said it was notified a little before 5:30 p.m. that a woman had seen her stolen vehicle in the Grant Park Beach parking lot. She reportedly saw three people exit her car and ride off in another vehicle.

Deputies secured her vehicle and worked with Cudahy Police to conduct a traffic stop on the suspects, a 35-year-old man, 22-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman. When deputies stopped the suspects and their vehicle, they found seven kids in the car ranging from 2 years old to 15.

MCSO said its deputies also found drugs and a semi-automatic pistol with a full-auto conversation switch, which MCSO said is also known as a "machine gun."

The seven kids were turned over to a responsible adult and the three adults were arrested and booked on several charges including possession of a machine gun, possession with intent - cocaine, and other charges.

This Tuesday incident came after a similar incident Monday, when deputies say they conducted a traffic stop in Washington Park. A woman and child got out of the car at the deputies request, along with a man. But the man jumped back into the vehicle and fled.

As the man was fleeing, MCSO said he struck a curb, got out of the car, and ran off. Deputies are still searching for him but said they recovered two guns and possible drugs from the vehicle.

