MCSO deputies arrest 7 after recovering 3 stolen vehicles, five weapons, drugs in span of two days

MILWAUKEE — Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested seven people and recovered multiple stolen vehicles and five handguns during several incidents Wednesday and Thursday.

MCSO shared a news release Thursday night addressing all the incidents, while also providing statistics for stolen vehicles and gun recovery so far this year.

According to the sheriff's office, as of June 8, 52 stolen vehicles were recovered in Milwaukee County, compared to 29 on the same date last year. 188 firearms have been recovered, compared to 141 last year.

Even more jarring, the sheriff's office said one in four traffic stops at or adjacent to parks involves illicit firearms.

All these numbers come before several incidents this past week when officers recovered three stolen vehicles and five firearms and arrested seven individuals. All of that happened Wednesday and Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The incidents:

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, MCSO deputies approached a vehicle with no license plates that was parked illegally near Mitchell Park. Deputies spoke with the driver, an 18-year-old man, and discovered he had a stolen handgun in the vehicle. He was arrested and booked on a charge of possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Also on Wednesday, deputies conducted a reckless driving traffic stop near the lakefront. The driver, a 27-year-old man, had a handgun and was arrested for felony possession of a firearm and felony violation of probation.

Finally, on Wednesday, deputies responded to 27th and Morgan for signs of drug activity. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and found a gun with a high-capacity drum magazine, as well as THC. The 25-year-old driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Thursday:

MCSO said around 9 a.m. Thursday, deputies were patrolling Bradford Beach when they were notified of a stolen vehicle in the North Point parking lot. Two people were in the vehicle, a man was in the driver's seat and a woman was the passenger. Deputies conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle and took them both into custody, but the woman was later released. The 31-year-old driver, however, was arrested and booked for operating a motor vehicle with the owner's consent.

Later on Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., deputies were notified of another stolen vehicle at Carver Park. MCSO says a deputy located the vehicle and watched it until two men got in it, one had a gun in his waistband. Another responding deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled. Deputies chased it down, and eventually, the men stopped and tried to flee on foot. MCSO said the men were quickly taken into custody.

Deputies reportedly recovered a 9mm pistol and cocaine from the driver, a 20-year-old man. He was booked on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, flee and elude, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession with intent cocaine while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer. The passenger, a 17-year-old, also had a 9mm pistol. He was arrested and booked on charges of possession of a firearm, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent - passenger, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, and 1st-degree reckless injury.

Finally on Thursday, around 7:40 p.m., deputies located a vehicle with un-matching license plates near 46th and Burleigh. MCSO discovered the vehicle was stolen and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The 23-year-old driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

