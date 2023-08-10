Seven displaced, $100K left in damage following Sheboygan fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Fire Department is investigating a chimney fire that left seven people displaced overnight.

The fire department said it responded to 25th and Leon around 12:22 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the home but the occupants were outside.

Sheboygan Fire called for six more units and began an aggressive attack on the flames.

About three hours after arrival, all the crews cleared the scene and Sheboygan Fire determined there was about $100,000 in damage.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the fire, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

