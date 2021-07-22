Senator Baldwin reintroduces bipartisan bill to improve veterans access to benefits

Senator Tammy Baldwin is reintroducing a bipartisan bill to help improve veteran's access to vital services.

The Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act (CVSO) will authorize $50 million annually in competitive grants to expand the work of those tasked with reaching out to veterans to make sure they receive their full benefit packages.

According to a press release from Senator Baldwin (D-WI) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), "Out of the estimated 19 million veterans in the United States, only a small fraction utilize the care and benefits they’ve earned from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)."

County employees who are accredited by Veterans Affairs (VA) are the first point of contact for many veterans. They are the ones that call the veterans.

The money will go to states in order to improve veterans outreach, submit more claims on behalf of veterans, and to hire and train more county employees to perform these tasks.

By hiring more people, Senators Baldwin and Sullivan argue that local governments will be able to better serve their veterans.

