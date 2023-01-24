Watch Now
Semi rollover: I-794 east closed at Van Buren

The closure is expected to last about two hours
I-794 east is closed at Van Buren Street due to a rolled-over semi, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 24, 2023
The incident happened a little after 12 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene, and said the closure is expected to "be lengthy."

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

If you're driving in the area, find an alternate route.

