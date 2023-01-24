Semi rollover: I-794 east closed at Van Buren

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — I-794 east is closed at Van Buren Street due to a rolled-over semi, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident happened a little after 12 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene, and said the closure is expected to "be lengthy."

TRAFFIC ALERT: MCSO has closed the WS LAKE interchange & the I-794 SB/Milwaukee on-ramp for a semi rollover w/ minor injuries to the driver. This closure will be lengthy due to salvage/removal efforts. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) January 24, 2023

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

If you're driving in the area, find an alternate route.

