Semi rollover causes full I-41/94 northbound closure

RACINE, Wis. — A crash involving a half dozen vehicles including a semi-truck closed northbound lanes of I-41/94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Tuesday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the crash completely shut the freeway down. The office says a semi-tractor trailer carrying pellets slid onto its side and collided with six other vehicles.

The pallets have to be unloaded, the tractor righted and all the other vehicles removed, the sheriff's office explained. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A note for drivers in that area:

"The northbound on ramps are closed to I-94 at HWY 20, HWY K, and HWY G. The traffic is backed-up from 7 Mile Rd. back (south) to HWY K. Vehicles should avoid the area. It is advised to re-enter northbound I-94 at W. Ryan Rd., in Milwaukee County," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story.

