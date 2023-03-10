Semi in ditch: Freeway closure on Highway 145 NB at 124th ramp

MILWAUKEE — A freeway closure is underway on Highway 145 northbound at the 124th on-ramp due to a semi in a ditch.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Menomonee Falls Police Department, first responders, and tow crews are assisting in the incident.

MCSO says the semi slid into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

Traffic can now pass the scene of the incident northbound following a full freeway closure. A single lane remains closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on Wis. 145 northbound at the 124th on-ramp to allow @ProtectTheFalls and other first responders and tow/wreckage crews to tend to a semi that slid into a ditch. No injuries were reported.#DriveCarefully — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) March 10, 2023

Most of Southeast Wisconsin is currently in a Winter Storm Warning. Snow arrived Thursday evening and will continue to fall steadily into Friday morning.

TMJ4 meteorologists are predicting that most of the snow will stop falling by mid-morning, but some lake effect snow showers could develop Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to be the heaviest between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

WINTER STORM COVERAGE:



Total snow will range from four to eight inches for all of southeastern Wisconsin, with the lightest amounts inland and the highest amounts closer to the lake. TMJ4 meteorologists say it will be neutral snow, not dry and fluffy nor heavy and wet.

Drivers should be prepared for travel impacts beginning late Thursday evening. The highest impact is expected to be during the Friday morning commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip