Security camera footage shows why the Historic Lofts on Kilbourn flooded again

MILWAUKEE — For the second time in two months, residents discovered flooding inside a Milwaukee apartment building.

Water once again soaked hallways, stairwells and units on Thursday night at the Historic Lofts on Kilbourn.

This time, what triggered the problem was caught on camera.

"Water was coming from here to the tub — over the commode," explained Jante Cox as she stood in her bathroom. "Water was all over my floor."

This is a frustrating case of deja vu for some residents. "I've had enough," added Cox who said she's planning to move. "I'm packed, I've been packed."

In late January nearly 200 people were displaced in this same building because of flooding, due to a burst pipe.

The mess on Thursday night looked similar, but this time security video shows how the damage was done.

Cox says building management staff told her, "You can see (on) the camera where the kids, where the boys — or whoever they were, children, were hanging from the pipe."

TMJ4 asked building staff for a copy of the footage but was told no and that the incident is under review.

Milwaukee Fire Dept. said their crews did respond to the building Thursday night and the source of the flooding was a busted pipe on the 5th floor.

Milwaukee Police confirm they are investigating and charges could be filed.

Staff at the building said standing water was removed by 10:00 Friday morning and there is no need to temporarily relocate residents. Cox isn't fully convinced. "You don't know where that water was running, you don't know if it's going to hit an electrical line or something," she said. "And we still could have been very much in danger."

