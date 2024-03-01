Major flooding at The Historic Lofts apartment

MILWAUKEE — Residents at the Historic Lofts near 22nd and Kilbourn are experiencing major flooding.

As of 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29., the flooding was still active.

This comes a month after nearly 200 people were displaced from the same building due to flooding.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip