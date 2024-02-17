Second juvenile suspect arrested in Lake Geneva drug deal shooting

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Lake Geneva Police Department announced that as of Friday evening, officers arrested a second juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting late Monday night, after what officers called a "drug deal gone bad."

In a Facebook post, the department says it arrested the second juvenile, believed to be the second of two suspects officers were looking for. Officers add they believe it was a "targeted" attack, no "random" victims," and that there is no threat to the community.

Officers also say the ongoing investigation includes both this shooting and a home invasion on January 6th, which happened at the same home.

The second arrest comes three days after officers say they arrested the first juvenile suspect believed to be involved.

Just after 10 P.M. Monday night, officers responded to the home in the 1000 block of Bonnie Brae Lane for reports of shots fired. First responders took a 17-year-old victim to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Officers say everyone in the shooting knew each other, and it was believed to have stemmed from a "drug deal gone bad."

During the investigation Monday night into Tuesday, a shelter in place order was in effect, but was lifted. Officers also say they're investigating why those notifications did not go out to everyone who signed up for them. In the post on Friday night, officers acknowledged the department made "an error," and have put new measures in place to ensure the same error doesn't happen again.

