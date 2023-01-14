School District and Police warn of suspicious vehicle in Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa Police say they are investigating an incident that happened Thursday involving a suspicious vehicle and a middle school student.

Police say a caller reported they were concerned after a white cargo van was spotted near N. 116th Street and Gilbert Avenue. Police say the caller said the student was walking home from school when the unmarked van pulled up, a man stepped out and opened the side door, then took a few steps towards the student.

The caller said the student walked up to the caller's residence and when the caller stepped outside to make their presence known, the male got back into the van which then drove northbound on 116th Street.

Police responded to conduct an area check, but did not find the man or the van.

Police say the man did not say anything to the student or to the caller.

Additional patrols were added in the area before and after school.

In a letter that was sent to families within the Wauwatosa School District, the district said it was reported that the vehicle was occupied by two men, one of whom was described as a male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

The vehicle was described as a newer-model white cargo van.

"The student exercised good judgment and immediately fled the area," the letter said.

The letter also notes that a similar vehicle has reportedly been seen in neighboring communities.

If you have any information about the incident or if you see the vehicle, please contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at (414) 471-8430.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip