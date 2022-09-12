School bus stuck due to floods in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE, Wis. — All students are accounted for and are safe after their school bus rolled over on a flooded road in Elm Grove Monday morning.

The Elm Grove Police Department said Pilgrim Parkway was closed from Watertown Plank to Westover due to the flooding. That included a patch where the bus got stuck.

The Elmbrook School District tells TMJ4 News the school bus got stuck near the Pilgrim Park Middle School. Officials said all the students were escorted safely off the bus and are now inside.

Pilgrim Park Middle School is open for regular classes, but parents are asked to approach the school from the south, police added.

